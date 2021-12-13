Georgia stock report: Bulldogs finish strong on awards circuit, recognition outside team

Ohio State football schedules home-and-home with Georgia ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 12: UGA IX, mascot of the Georgia Bulldogs, looks on during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 12, 2013 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox)

ATHENS — Georgia football players have had a week to put the SEC Championship Game loss and their final exams behind them and will soon embark on another test of sorts.

The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs (12-1) will attempt to become the first team to win the College Football Playoffs after losing in their league title game.

Of course it won’t be easy, as Georgia will be facing arguably the hottest team in the nation in No. 2-ranked Michigan. The Wolverines (12-1) pasted Iowa by a 42-3 count in the Big Ten Championship Game, one week after knocking Ohio State out of the CFP with a convincing 42-27 margin.

Michigan was so fired up about its first win over the Buckeyes since 2011 that ESPN host Desmond Howard made a controversial crack in the direction of Heisman Trophy finalist CJ Stroud on Saturday night.

