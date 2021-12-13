ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU:CN) (BLU) PT Raised to Cdn$16 at Bloom Burton & Co.

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Bloom Burton & Co. analyst David Martin raised the price...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Toast Inc. (TOST) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer upgraded Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Oppenheimer Starts TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD) at Perform

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Penn initiates coverage on TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (SHAPU) Prices 17.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE: SHAPU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 17,500,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Imago Biosciences Inc (IMGO) PT Raised to $37 at Jefferies Following ASH Data

Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft raised the price target on Imago Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IMGO) to $37.00 (from $30.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) PT Raised to $252 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Steve Scala raised the price target on Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) to $252.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) PT Raised to $400 at FBN Securities, Following Earnings

FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi raised the price target on Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) to $400.00 (from $375.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (EMLDU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EMLDU), a blank-check company led by Betsy Z. Cohen, as Chairman of the Board, Mark ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) to Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky downgraded Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Adobe (ADBE) PT Lowered to $700 at Stifel Following EPS

Stifel analyst Parker Lane lowered the price target on Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) to $700.00 (from $750.00) while maintaining a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Reiterates Bullish View on Funko (FNKO) Following NDR

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink reiterated a Buy rating and $25.00 price target on Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) after hosting the executive ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CES 2022 at Catalyst for BlackBerry Limited (BB) - Global Equities Research

Global Equities Research analyst Trip Chowdhry reiterated an Overweight rating and $20.00 price target on BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) and ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Starts Neogenomics (NEO) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Dan Brennan initiates coverage on Neogenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Announces Preliminary Results of Previously Announced Tender Offer

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) (“Corcept”), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Jabil (JBL) PT Raised to $75 at Stifel Following EPS

Stifel analyst Matthew Sheerin raised the price target on Jabil (NYSE: JBL) to $75.00 (from $68.00) while maintaining a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Leslie's (LESL) PT Raised to $29 at Stifel

Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter raised the price target on Leslie's (NASDAQ: LESL) to $29.00 (from $28.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Costco Wholesale (COST) PT Raised to $555 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan raised the price target on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) to $555.00 (from $550.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
RETAIL

