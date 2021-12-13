BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU:CN) (BLU) PT Raised to Cdn$16 at Bloom Burton & Co.

Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft raised the price target on Imago Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IMGO) to $37.00 (from $30.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO