Overboard cruise passenger still missing after hours-long search, rescuers say

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (CBS) — The body of the woman who fell overboard a ferry in Rhode Island on Monday night has been recovered. 39-year-old Laura Ward from Prudence Island was found in the waters of Walker Cove In Bristol, Rhode Island, on Thursday at around noon. Ward was a passenger on the Prudence Island ferry in Mount Hope Bay. Several passengers saw her fall into the water. Witnesses said it appeared as though the woman intentionally climbed the deck rail and jumped into the water. The Coast Guard did a search for Ward, but suspended it on Tuesday due to high winds that made search efforts more difficult. Rescuers also said the water temperatures were “hypothermic.”

BRISTOL, RI ・ 6 DAYS AGO