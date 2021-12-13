ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Wildlife commission investigating fatal crash that claimed two jet skiers off Lover's Key

By Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 3 days ago

A fatal boating crash that claimed the lives of a Virginia couple off Lovers Key on Friday is under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Shortly after noon Friday, officers received a call about an incident just inside Big Carlos Pass involving the collision of a vessel and a personal watercraft.

A report said both occupants of a jet ski were ejected and taken to hospitals with serious injuries. The victims, identified as Sunil K. Khanna, 73, and Nishi Khanna, 65, both of Springfield, Virginia, later died.

According to The American Bazaar publication, the Khannas were on vacation with two friends and were scheduled to return to Virginia this weekend.

Officers said no additional injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook) , @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Wildlife commission investigating fatal crash that claimed two jet skiers off Lover's Key

