An all-day rain cleared up in part to a strong wind storm that blew through Farwell but even the weather didn’t stop the feeling that “A Little Magic in the Air” brought to the hundreds that trekked along Central Avenue in Farwell. It’s a holiday wonderland walking between the lighted utility poles that light the way as onlookers take in the Christmas lights that residents have now often made a year round project. The lights are just the half of it as many people offer treats that include everything from cookies to hot drinks and even home made baked goods and even pop corn machines. The houses often go far beyond lights as their creativity only had to the festive spirit. Here, Lenox Spory poses at a cut-out along Central Avenue. Lenox is the daughter of George and Ashley Sporny of Westport.

