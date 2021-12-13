Overboard cruise passenger still missing after hours-long search, rescuers say

CHICAGO (CBS) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing Chicago woman who went snorkeling in Puerto Rico on Wednesday.
Joanna Revis, 38, was last seen snorkeling near the shoreline just off Punta Arenas in Vieques, Puerto Rico, around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Coast Guard.
Joanna Revis was reported missing after going snorkeling in Puerto Rico. (Credit: U.S. Coast Guard)
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service contacted the Coast Guard around 7:15 p.m., and watchstanders launched a Coast Guar helicopter and diverted a cutter ship to search for Revis.
She was last seen wearing swimming attire, including a long-sleeve shirt and black shorts.
If anyone locates Revis, they should contact the Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center at 787-289-2041.
