ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Overboard cruise passenger still missing after hours-long search, rescuers say

By Don Sweeney
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman who went overboard on the Carnival Miracle cruise ship remains missing after a 31-hour search, U.S. Coast Guard officials say. The woman in her 20s fell from her stateroom balcony at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, as the ship...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Body Of Woman Recovered Days After She Fell Overboard From RI Ferry

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (CBS) — The body of the woman who fell overboard a ferry in Rhode Island on Monday night has been recovered. 39-year-old Laura Ward from Prudence Island was found in the waters of Walker Cove In Bristol, Rhode Island, on Thursday at around noon. Ward was a passenger on the Prudence Island ferry in Mount Hope Bay. Several passengers saw her fall into the water. Witnesses said it appeared as though the woman intentionally climbed the deck rail and jumped into the water. The Coast Guard did a search for Ward, but suspended it on Tuesday due to high winds that made search efforts more difficult. Rescuers also said the water temperatures were “hypothermic.”
BRISTOL, RI
Daily Mail

FBI joins probe into mother-of-one, 25, who fell off fifth deck at 3:30am on Carnival cruise ship traveling from Long Beach to Mexico

The FBI is now investigating how a 25-year-old woman fell into the Pacific Ocean from the balcony of a Carnival cruise ship during a voyage from Long Beach to Mexico. The agency has not revealed the identity of the woman, who is presumed dead, but it sent an evidence response team to the cruise ship when it returned to Long Beach on Sunday.
ACCIDENTS
cruiseradio.net

Search For Carnival Cruise Ship Jumper Called Off

A woman in her 20s went overboard during a sailing of the Carnival Miracle early Saturday morning. But by Sunday evening, no trace of the young woman had been found and the search was called off. The ship, which was on a three-night sailing from Long Beach, California to Ensenada,...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
San Francisco Chronicle

A young California family died while on a hike. Investigation reports now lay out the timeline of their catastrophic missteps

For two months, Mariposa County investigators looked for algae-laden water, long-lost mines that might emit toxic gas, poisonous vegetation, evidence of lightning strikes — anything that could explain how a young family and their dog mysteriously died together this summer on a remote trail near their home. But in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVIA ABC-7

Sickened passengers taken off plane in stretchers after emergency landing at El Paso Int’l Airport

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso firefighters initiated a triage and hazmat response after a plane made an emergency landing at El Paso International Airport with numerous passengers reported to be nauseous after being overcome by something unknown. The Frontier Airlines flight, containing over 200 passengers, landed about 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening and went to The post Sickened passengers taken off plane in stretchers after emergency landing at El Paso Int’l Airport appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Cruise#Rescuers#Overboard#Accident#Kabc#The Mexican Navy#The U S Coast Guard#The Carnival Miracle#Kcbs
CBS Chicago

Coast Guard Searching For Chicago Woman Who Went Missing While Snorkeling In Puerto Rico

CHICAGO (CBS) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing Chicago woman who went snorkeling in Puerto Rico on Wednesday. Joanna Revis, 38, was last seen snorkeling near the shoreline just off Punta Arenas in Vieques, Puerto Rico, around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Coast Guard. Joanna Revis was reported missing after going snorkeling in Puerto Rico. (Credit: U.S. Coast Guard) The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service contacted the Coast Guard around 7:15 p.m., and watchstanders launched a Coast Guar helicopter and diverted a cutter ship to search for Revis. She was last seen wearing swimming attire, including a long-sleeve shirt and black shorts. If anyone locates Revis, they should contact the Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center at 787-289-2041.
CHICAGO, IL
Fresno Bee

Tourist from California gets stranded alone on Hawaii trail, officials say

A woman visiting Hawaii from California became stranded alone on a hiking trail when she tripped and hurt her ankle, fire officials said. The 31-year-old was hiking alone on Friday, Dec. 3, and hurt her right ankle, according to the Honolulu Fire Department. She called 911 at about 10 a.m. for help because she couldn’t make it back down the mountain on her own.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Miami Herald

Cruise ship with COVID-19 infections has new passengers

A cruise ship that carried at least 17 passengers and crew members with breakthrough COVID-19 infections when it docked in New Orleans has set sail again with new passengers. Nine crew members and eight passengers were infected when the Norwegian Breakaway arrived on Sunday, a Louisiana Department of Health spokeswoman said Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Los Angeles

U.S. Coast Guard Has Suspended Search For Woman Overboard on Carnival Cruise

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for the woman who went overboard on a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Mexico early Saturday morning. She was not found. "After 31+ hours of searching, #USCG assets are standing down pending. additional information,'' the USCG announced on Twitter at...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy