EU slaps sanctions on Russian mercenaries, Wagner Group

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union imposed sanctions Monday on a group of private Russian military contractors it accuses of fomenting violence and committing human rights abuses in the Middle East, Africa and Ukraine. EU foreign ministers agreed to slap asset freezes and travel bans on eight people...

