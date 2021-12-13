ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A close look into the regulation of the CCL17 gene involved in hyperimmune diseases

By Tokyo University of Science
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllergies and many other types of immune system-related diseases originate from an interplay of complex chemical pathways that affect cell behavior, distribution, and development. One prominent example is the CCL17/TARC chemokine, a protein that contributes to allergy by attracting certain types of white blood cells, such as T cells and eosinophils....

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

1 in 5 people with hypertension take drugs that increase blood pressure

Most people with hypertension in the United States have not managed to lower their blood pressure to recommended levels with treatment. There are many causes of high blood pressure, and some drugs can contribute to this. Researchers have shown that many individuals with hypertension are taking medications that could raise...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

5 different neurological disorders and their symptoms

Neurological disorders are disorders that affect the brain, spinal cord, and nerves. Such disorders can occur as a result of structural, chemical, or electrical abnormalities within the nervous system. There are many types of neurological disorders. While some are relatively benign and temporary, others are more serious and may require...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine “Highly Effective” Against All SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants

Kaiser Permanente study shows 2-dose Moderna vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 hospitalization, but protection against delta infection decreases over time. Kaiser Permanente research published today (December 15, 2021) in The British Medical Journal showed 2 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants; however, vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant moderately declined with increasing time after vaccination.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Cell#Ccl17#Gene#Allergies#Dna#Ccl17 Tarc#Rna#Irf8
Medical News Today

What to know about an M protein spike in multiple myeloma

Plasma cells, which are a type of white blood cell, normally produce antibodies that fight germs. However, when a person develops multiple myeloma — which is a cancer of the plasma cells — the cancer produces large amounts of abnormal antibodies called monoclonal proteins (M proteins). Instead of fighting infections...
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

Depression linked to white blood cell count, study finds

In a new study from Vanderbilt University, researchers found that increased depression polygenic scores are linked to increased white blood cell count, highlighting the importance of the immune system in depression. Despite a wide understanding of depression as a psychiatric disorder, depression’s underlying biological effects are still poorly understood. In...
MENTAL HEALTH
Phys.org

Activating immune cells for cancer nano-immunotherapy

With nanotechnology we can understand, mimic, and modulate our immune system. For her Ph.D. research, Annelies Wauters studied how tiny nanocarriers can be used to control the immune system, and target and activate immune cells to fight cancer cells. Wauters defends her thesis on December 3rd. For the past two...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Potentially serious side effect seen in patient after immunotherapy

Mount Sinai scientists have become the first to report a potentially serious side effect related to a new form of immunotherapy known as CAR-T cell therapy, which was recently approved for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Their findings were published as a case study in Nature Medicine in December. Multiple...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

A new drug target for kidney disease

Despite nearly two million people dying of acute kidney injury every year, and tens of millions more needing treatment, no effective drug treatment for the condition is available. Furthermore, most acute kidney injury patients are elderly with poor prognosis, making acute kidney injury a major public health issue and an enormous socioeconomic burden in aging nations. Scientists have therefore searched for unexplored molecular signaling pathways that make promising drug targets. A new study led by ASHBi Professor Motoko Yanagita reports one such pathway by showing a lower expression of two molecules, CD153 and CD30, on specific types of immune cells attenuates dysfunction in aged kidneys.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

First-in-human phase 1 dose-escalation study of CAN04, a first-in-class interleukin-1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP) antibody in patients with solid tumours

Interleukin-1 (IL-1) signalling is involved in various protumoural processes including proliferation, immune evasion, metastasis and chemoresistance. CAN04 is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that binds IL-1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP), required for IL-1 signalling. In this first-in-human phase 1 study, we assessed safety, recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D), pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary anti-tumour activity of CAN04 monotherapy.
CANCER
NIH Director's Blog

Cancer cells drain energy from immune cells

Researchers found that cancer cells use straw-like nanotubes to siphon mitochondria from immune cells, essentially draining their energy. Inhibiting nanotube formation could make certain anticancer therapies more effective. Cancer cells must evade the immune system to grow and spread. One way they do so is by presenting proteins on their...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers find an early and treatable indicator of blood clotting in COVID-19 patients

Physicians treating coronavirus infections have a new diagnostic that could help identify patients at risk of organ failure. Keisuke Goda, University of Tokyo professor of chemistry, led the study of microvascular thrombosis in COVID-19 patients admitted to the University of Tokyo Hospital. Gustavo Rohde, UVA professor of biomedical engineering and electrical and computer engineering, conducted data and image analysis of the patients' blood samples.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Link between intestinal inflammation and microbiome

Around 500 to 1,000 different types of bacteria, fungi and other microorganisms colonize our intestines. All of them together form the intestinal microbiome. As we now know, these microbes play an important role in maintaining health. This is especially evident when the composition of the microbiome becomes unbalanced, as is the case in people with chronic inflammatory bowel diseases. Their intestinal microbiome contains fewer types of bacteria than that of healthy people. But so far, precisely how a modified microbiome contributes to the development of diseases is largely unknown.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LiveScience

Dormant cancer cells may 'reawaken' due to change in this key protein

Cancer cells may suddenly "reawaken" and spread throughout the body after years of lying dormant. Now, scientists may be closer to understanding why. In a new study published Monday (Dec. 13) in Nature Cancer, scientists found that in mice, dormant cancer cells were surrounded by larger amounts of a specific type of collagen, the main protein that makes up connective tissue, than active cancer cells.
CANCER
Nature.com

CRISPR/Cas9 genome-wide screening identifies LUC7L2 that promotes radioresistance via autophagy in nasopharyngeal carcinoma cells

Radioresistance emerges as the major obstacle to nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) treatment, further understanding of underlying mechanisms is necessary to overcome the radioresistance and improve the therapeutic effect. In this study, we first identified a candidate radioresistant-related gene LUC7L2 via CRISPR/Cas9 high-throughput screening and quantitative proteomic approach. Overexpression of LUC7L2 in NPC cells promoted cell viability following exposure to ionizing radiation (IR), while knockdown of LUC7L2 significantly slowed down the DNA replication and impaired cell survival, sensitized NPC-radioresistant cells to IR. Using immunoprecipitation assay, we found SQSTM1, an autophagy receptor, was a potential binding partner of LUC7L2. Down-regulation of LUC7L2 in NPC-radioresistant cells led to reduction of SQSTM1 expression and enhancement of autophagy level. Furthermore, LUC7L2 knockdown in combination with autophagy inhibitor, chloroquine (CQ), resulted in more NPC-radioresistant cell death. Besides, LUC7L2 was obviously distributed in NPC tissues, and high LUC7L2 expression correlated with shorter survival in NPC patients. Our data suggest that LUC7L2 plays a huge part in regulating radioresistance of NPC cells, and serves as a promising therapeutic target in re-sensitizing NPC to radiotherapy.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy