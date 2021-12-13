ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denmark pushes third vaccine dose to combat Omicron

Cover picture for the articleDanish health authorities said Monday a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine would be offered sooner to everyone over 40 to curb the spread of the Omicron variant. "Due to the new and more contagious Omicron variant the Danish Health Authority has decided to push the third jab for everyone aged...

