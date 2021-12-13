Panthers' Zane Gonzalez: Makes all three kicks

The Las Vegas Raiders are 6-7 and trying to stave off playoff elimination for as long as they can. But they may be going the rest of the way without veteran starting quarterback Derek Carr. According to CBS Sports Radio, the Raiders are considering benching Carr and giving backup Marcus...
Along with his records, Super Bowl wins and individual accolades, Tom Brady's peerless longevity is one of the things that will be part of his legacy long after he retires, assuming the 44-year-old ever does decide to hang up his cleats. Brady attributes at least part of his longevity to...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- If the Jaguars are going to turn things around and start winning games and competing for the playoffs, the drama that has engulfed the franchise has to stop. That's coming from the most important person on the roster: quarterback Trevor Lawrence. "You're always going to have some...
Tony Dungy is not that interested in a potential opportunity to come down to Florida and coach the beleaguered Jacksonville Jaguars franchise, especially following the team’s dismissal of Urban Meyer. When asked on Twitter whether he’d accept a head-coaching gig for the Jaguars in the event he got an...
The quarterback rollercoaster in Charlotte could be in for it’s next big turn. On Wednesday, the Panthers designated Sam Darnold to return for the injured reserve. Wasting no time, the first-year Carolina signal caller will suit up for today’s practice, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Darnold began...
The Los Angeles Rams earned a Week 14 win on “Monday Night Football” against their divisional rival Arizona Cardinals, and in doing so kept the race for the NFC West very much alive and changed the NFL playoff picture. The 9-4 Rams now trail the 10-3 Cardinals by...
Josh Allen had one of his best performances on the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but after the Buffalo Bills fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was concern about the quarterback’s health. Allen entered his postgame press conference wearing a walking boot on his left leg. On...
The Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) will meet on Thursday Night Football a primetime battle between AFC West foes. The Chiefs are coming off a commanding 48-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders to extend their division lead. The Chargers defeated the New York Giants last week, 37-21, improving to 8-5 on the year.
DeAndre Hopkins has already missed a few games this season due to a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, it’s possible that he’ll have to miss more time due to a new ailment. On Tuesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that Hopkins underwent an MRI on his leg after Monday night’s loss to the Rams.
The Arizona Cardinals suffered a 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Monday night. At the end, it appeared that receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back James Conner both suffered injuries. After the game, head coach Kliff Kingsbury did not have any updates but did not seem too concerned. Hopkins...
Urban Meyer is facing yet more media scrutiny for an alleged incident that took place on his Jacksonville Jaguars. And the constant scrutiny is starting to grate on people. The latest incident is an allegation from former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo, who claims that Meyer kicked him during a practice and called him names. Lambo said that he later warned Meyer not to do that to him again, and that Meyer got “aggressive” with him for clapping back.
The Indianapolis Colts boast one of the NFL’s most formidable rushing attacks, led by budding superstar Jonathan Taylor. Carson Wentz can’t see the New England Patriots stopping it. Wentz on Tuesday said he’s “confident” Taylor and the Colts will be able to run on the Patriots’ top-ranked defense....
Urban Meyer has been fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had the news first. After 13 games, a 2-11 record and a season marred by controversy, embarrassments and missteps, Meyer's NFL experiment has ended. Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued the following statement:. The firing comes hours after...
The Arizona Cardinals came up short against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, and they also suffered an injury to one of their key offensive contributors. James Conner was shown receiving attention from trainers at the end of the Cardinals’ 30-23 loss to the Rams. The versatile running back got hurt on the second-to-last play of the game, when he caught a 9-yard pass.
The Washington Football Team will be forced to play without Logan Thomas for the rest of the 2021 season. The reason for that? A knee injury, which was initially feared to be a torn ACL. The silver lining is that Thomas avoided the worst, but it’s tough for fans to see the positive given how the injury happened, and rightly so.
On Tuesday, the Bucs announced they have released wide receiver John Hurst from the practice squad. In his place, the team has added punter Sterling Hofrichter to the practice squad. Regular punter Bradley Pinion has struggled of late, hitting several dismal punts in recent games. Adding Hofrichter should create some pressure on Pinion if he continues to struggle.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns’ game against the Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 at FirstEnergy Stadium won’t be postponed because of their COVID-19 outbreak, even though Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski and others have been added to the growing list. The Browns now have about 14 players and coaches...
Comments / 0