ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Panthers' Jermaine Carter: Recovers fumble Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Carter finished with eight tackles (three solo) and recovered a fumble in...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Tom Brady Not Happy With What Tony Romo Said Yesterday

Tom Brady was able to rewatch the broadcast of Sunday’s game between his Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, in overtime on Sunday. Brady threw the game-winning, walk-off touchdown pass in overtime. Earlier in the game, he showed off some of his “speed.”...
NFL
On3.com

4-star WR C.J. Williams decommits from Notre Dame

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star wide receiver C.J. Williams tells On3 that he has decommitted from Notre Dame. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Williams had been committed to the Irish since August. Williams sent a statement to On3 regarding his decommitment:. Dear family, friends & supporters,. I would like to start...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Falcons#American Football
The Spun

Michael Irvin Sees 1 Issue With Dak Prescott Right Now

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was a legitimate MVP candidate through the first two months of the 2021 season. The past few weeks, however, haven’t been too kind to him. Prescott has thrown five interceptions over the past four games. He had just five interceptions in the team’s first...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Derek Carr News

The Las Vegas Raiders are 6-7 and trying to stave off playoff elimination for as long as they can. But they may be going the rest of the way without veteran starting quarterback Derek Carr. According to CBS Sports Radio, the Raiders are considering benching Carr and giving backup Marcus...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bills Announce Injury Diagnosis For Josh Allen

Josh Allen had one of his best performances on the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but after the Buffalo Bills fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was concern about the quarterback’s health. Allen entered his postgame press conference wearing a walking boot on his left leg. On...
NFL
FanSided

Jerry Jones turning on Dak Prescott isn’t what the Cowboys need

Despite blaming Dallas Cowboys wide receivers last week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is now saying it’s “fair” to say Dak Prescott is in a slump. In Dallas, there doesn’t seem to be enough blame to go around to explain what’s going on with the Cowboys. Or, that the blame seems perpetually misdirected, shifting in differing directions each week.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Signed New Quarterback On Thursday

Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed veteran tailback Giovani Bernard on injured reserve. With him out for at least the next three games, the defending champions have a need at running back. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers have signed Kenjon Barner to their practice squad....
NFL
The Big Lead

Urban Meyer Fired By Jacksonville Jaguars

Urban Meyer has been fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had the news first. After 13 games, a 2-11 record and a season marred by controversy, embarrassments and missteps, Meyer's NFL experiment has ended. Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued the following statement:. The firing comes hours after...
NFL
FanSided

NFL’s ruling on Yannick Ngakoue’s dirty hit is infuriating

The Washington Football Team will be forced to play without Logan Thomas for the rest of the 2021 season. The reason for that? A knee injury, which was initially feared to be a torn ACL. The silver lining is that Thomas avoided the worst, but it’s tough for fans to see the positive given how the injury happened, and rightly so.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

When is Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders eligible for the NFL Draft?

Shedeur Sanders won the Jerry Rice Award this season. Jackson State University won the Southwestern Athletic Conference in 2021. Shedeur, JSU, and their head coach Deion Sanders won National Signing Day on Wednesday. With the news of No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter flipping his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State, the attention now shifts to how long we will see Sanders and Hunter on the same college football field together. When is Sanders — Hunter’s new quarterback — eligible for the NFL Draft?
NFL
Pewter Report

Bucs Release WR, Sign 1 To Practice Squad

On Tuesday, the Bucs announced they have released wide receiver John Hurst from the practice squad. In his place, the team has added punter Sterling Hofrichter to the practice squad. Regular punter Bradley Pinion has struggled of late, hitting several dismal punts in recent games. Adding Hofrichter should create some pressure on Pinion if he continues to struggle.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy