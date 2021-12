The much-anticipated release of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ next signature basketball sneaker is happening soon. The sportswear giant confirmed on its SNKRS release calendar that a pair of Nike LeBron 19 colorways that are inspired by the James-starred film “Space Jam: A New Legacy” will hit shelves before month’s end. The styles of the Nike LeBron 19 will include the “Uniform Hook” colorway as well as the “White and Dutch Blue” makeup, with each pair featuring accents inspired by the film’s Tune Squad. The first pair dons a predominantly orange color scheme that’s combined with blue accents reminiscent of the...

