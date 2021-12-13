( STACKER ) — As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Ohio using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

#25. Centerville High School

– School district: Centerville City School District

– Enrollment: 2,801 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#24. Dublin Scioto High School

– School district: Dublin City Schools

– Enrollment: 1,376 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#23. Mariemont High School

– School district: Mariemont City Schools

– Enrollment: 514 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#22. Madeira High School

– School district: Madeira City School District

– Enrollment: 416 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#21. Upper Arlington High School

– School district: Upper Arlington Schools

– Enrollment: 1,836 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#20. Orange High School

– School district: Olentangy Local School District

– Enrollment: 2,047 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#19. Beachwood High School

– School district: Beachwood City School District

– Enrollment: 661 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#18. Oakwood High School

– School district: Oakwood City School District

– Enrollment: 708 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#17. Olentangy Liberty High School

– School district: Olentangy Local School District

– Enrollment: 2,098 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#16. Olentangy High School

– School district: Olentangy Local School District

– Enrollment: 1,390 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#15. Orange High School

– School district: Orange City School District

– Enrollment: 697 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#14. Rocky River High School

– School district: Rocky River City School District

– Enrollment: 876 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#13. New Albany High School

– School district: New Albany-Plain Local School District

– Enrollment: 1,666 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#12. Chagrin Falls High School

– School district: Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District

– Enrollment: 735 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#11. Sycamore High School

– School district: Sycamore Community School District

– Enrollment: 1,592 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#10. Hudson High School

– School district: Hudson City School District

– Enrollment: 1,565 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#9. Bexley High School

– School district: Bexley City School District

– Enrollment: 718 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#8. Wyoming High School

– School district: Wyoming City Schools

– Enrollment: 676 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#7. William Mason High School

– School district: Mason City School District

– Enrollment: 3,475 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#6. Ottawa Hills High School

– School district: Ottawa Hills Local School District

– Enrollment: 502 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#5. Solon High School

– School district: Solon City School District

– Enrollment: 1,638 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#4. Dublin Coffman High School

– School district: Dublin City Schools

– Enrollment: 1,946 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#3. Walnut Hills High School

– School district: Cincinnati City School District

– Enrollment: 2,984 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#2. Dublin Jerome High School

– School district: Dublin City Schools

– Enrollment: 1,835 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#1. Indian Hill High School

– School district: Indian Hill Exempted Village School District

– Enrollment: 628 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

