ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Best public high schools in Ohio

By Stacker
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27QW0S_0dLUNoMA00

( STACKER ) — As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Ohio using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

Keep reading to find out which public high schools are the best in your state.

#25. Centerville High School
– School district: Centerville City School District
– Enrollment: 2,801 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#24. Dublin Scioto High School
– School district: Dublin City Schools
– Enrollment: 1,376 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#23. Mariemont High School
– School district: Mariemont City Schools
– Enrollment: 514 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#22. Madeira High School
– School district: Madeira City School District
– Enrollment: 416 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#21. Upper Arlington High School
– School district: Upper Arlington Schools
– Enrollment: 1,836 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#20. Orange High School
– School district: Olentangy Local School District
– Enrollment: 2,047 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#19. Beachwood High School
– School district: Beachwood City School District
– Enrollment: 661 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#18. Oakwood High School
– School district: Oakwood City School District
– Enrollment: 708 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#17. Olentangy Liberty High School
– School district: Olentangy Local School District
– Enrollment: 2,098 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#16. Olentangy High School
– School district: Olentangy Local School District
– Enrollment: 1,390 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#15. Orange High School
– School district: Orange City School District
– Enrollment: 697 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#14. Rocky River High School
– School district: Rocky River City School District
– Enrollment: 876 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#13. New Albany High School
– School district: New Albany-Plain Local School District
– Enrollment: 1,666 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#12. Chagrin Falls High School
– School district: Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District
– Enrollment: 735 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#11. Sycamore High School
– School district: Sycamore Community School District
– Enrollment: 1,592 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#10. Hudson High School
– School district: Hudson City School District
– Enrollment: 1,565 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#9. Bexley High School
– School district: Bexley City School District
– Enrollment: 718 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#8. Wyoming High School
– School district: Wyoming City Schools
– Enrollment: 676 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#7. William Mason High School
– School district: Mason City School District
– Enrollment: 3,475 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#6. Ottawa Hills High School
– School district: Ottawa Hills Local School District
– Enrollment: 502 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#5. Solon High School
– School district: Solon City School District
– Enrollment: 1,638 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#4. Dublin Coffman High School
– School district: Dublin City Schools
– Enrollment: 1,946 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#3. Walnut Hills High School
– School district: Cincinnati City School District
– Enrollment: 2,984 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#2. Dublin Jerome High School
– School district: Dublin City Schools
– Enrollment: 1,835 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#1. Indian Hill High School
– School district: Indian Hill Exempted Village School District
– Enrollment: 628 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Madison Schools closed due to potential threat

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Madison Local School District will be closed Thursday due to a potential threat. According to school officials, the Madison Township Police Department is working with administrators to investigate a threat made against Madison High School. The district decided to close its schools Thursday out of an abundance of caution. […]
MADISON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Beachwood, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Beachwood, OH
Government
Beachwood, OH
Education
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

No credible threat to Willowick Middle School, police say

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) – The Willowick Police Department says there is no credible threat to Willowick Middle School after a student reported overhearing a conversation about a weapon between two students. The Willoughby-Eastlake School District notified parents late Wednesday night about the incident. In a letter, the district reported that the police were contacted and […]
WILLOWICK, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio’s health leaders say we’re ‘preparing for an omicron tidal wave’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s top doctor updated the public Thursday about the state’s effort to fight COVID-19. Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, hosted a press conference with Aimee O’Reilly, Pharm.D., O’Reilly Family Pharmacy and Steven Gordon, MD, Chair, Cleveland Clinic Department of Infectious Disease. The state announced 10,588 new […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nora Ephron
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

MetroHealth COVID hospitalizations at an all-time high

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Thursday, the MetroHealth System announced it is experiencing all-time high numbers for COVID-19 hospitalizations and test positivity since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. “This is a difficult time where we are all working harder than ever,” said MetroHealth President and CEO Akram Boutros, MD, FACHE. “We all greatly appreciate […]
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Dublin Scioto High School#Wellesley College#Centerville High School
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy