It is known as “Little England”, but on a beach close to Barbados’s capital Bridgetown, in the Caribbean sun, the differences between the island nation and the UK are stark. This week the two countries will diverge even further as Barbados removes the Queen as its head of state, setting a new course as a republic and cutting ties with the British crown after hundreds of years.The move, announced last year, will be confirmed at a ceremony on Monday evening – attended by the Prince of Wales – after which Barbados will install its own head of state. Dame Sandra...

