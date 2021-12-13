Triangle startups raising cash: Sustainability, spinal surgery and seafood

A 4-year-old beverage startup is brewing up big plans for new hires and a new product line in 2022. Durham-based Mosi Tea recently disclosed the closure of a $440,000 seed round – one that, according to COO Gavin Jocius was dominated by local investors. The round was initially targeted at $350,000, but quickly “got a lot more interest,” Davis said. And the money, which in addition to the nearly $500,000 the firm raised on a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, will go toward product expansion – including a soon-to-be-launched line of loose-leaf teas.

DURHAM, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO