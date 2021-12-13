ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two-dose vaccines don’t induce enough antibodies against omicron: research

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Justine Coleman
 3 days ago

An Oxford University study published on Monday found that two-dose COVID-19 vaccines generate a lower antibody response against the omicron strain, suggesting that the variant could lead to more infections among the fully vaccinated and previously infected.

