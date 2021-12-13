ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints break losing streak, beat Jets by a landslide

By Aileen Hnatiuk
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N64R3_0dLUMytz00

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ. – FINAL: New Orleans Saints 30, New York Jets 6

Fourth quarter

1:07 QB Taysom Hill goes 44 yards for the final touchdown of the game. K Brett Maher extra point is good. Saints 30-6

3:32 Jets K Eddy Pineiro 36 yard field goal attempt is good. Saints 23-9

5:28 QB Taysom Hill runs in a two yard rushing touchdown. K Brett Maher extra point is good. Saints 23-6

12:26 K Brett Maher 37 yard field goal attempt is good. Saints 16-6

Third quarter

1:02 K Brett Maher 31 yard field goal attempt is good. Saints 13-6

Second quarter

0:05 K Eddy Pineiro 46 yard field goal attempt is good. Saints 10-6

3:42 RB Alvin Kamara runs in a 16 yard touchdown. K Brett Maher extra point is good. Saints 10-3

10:04 Jets K Eddy Pineiro 36 yard field goal attempt is good. 3-3

First quarter

6:40 Saints K Brett Maher 23 yard field goal attempt is good. Saints 3-0

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Jets#Landslide#American Football#Nexstar Media Inc
canalstreetchronicles.com

Fleur-de-Links, December 14: Saints waive center

The Saints are currently double-digit underdogs in their upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A transcript from Sean Payton’s conference call with local media where he talks about Taysom Hill, Terron Armstead, Marcus Davenport, and the team’s upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints’ victory...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers Game Sunday: Buccaneers vs. Saints odds and predictions for NFL Week 15 game

The Buccaneers have a legitimate chance to clinch the NFC South this Sunday against the Saints. The Saints in the regular season are often not very fun for the Buccaneers to face, but this Sunday could flip the script. Tampa wasn’t able to snag a game against the Saints in the regular season last year and they also dropped an easy game against a depleted Saints roster in the regular season this year.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Derek Carr News

The Las Vegas Raiders are 6-7 and trying to stave off playoff elimination for as long as they can. But they may be going the rest of the way without veteran starting quarterback Derek Carr. According to CBS Sports Radio, the Raiders are considering benching Carr and giving backup Marcus...
NFL
FanSided

Dolphins LB on former college coach Urban Meyer: ‘Not surprised’

A linebacker who once played for Urban Meyer doesn’t seem too shocked with the way Meyer’s NFL career appears to be going. The whole experiment involving Urban Meyer and coaching in the NFL might be coming to an end. His time with the Jacksonville Jaguars has turned out to be a disaster as controversy and scandal appear to somehow continue to follow Meyer everywhere he goes.
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs work out former Cowboys running back

The Kansas City Chiefs look like they should be fairly confident in the first few layers of talent in the backfield, but general manager Brett Veach is always looking for further depth and potential prospects, which is why they recently hosted running back Brendan Knox for a free agent workout, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
NFL
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy