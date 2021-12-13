Best Whole House Water Filter & Water Filtration Systems Of 2021

Stockpiling water may not be part of your home or family's emergency and disaster planning. Rest assured, though, that having clean drinking water is necessary to survive. Depending upon your water source, simply boiling water may not be adequate enough, or you may not have a safe way to start a fire, especially if you are stranded in your home or car. Planning ahead can save your life. Warning: drinking unsafe water, even if you filter it, can still result in diseases or illness due to waterborne bacteria, fungi, and viruses. Please discuss any illness with your physician. This information is to be used in case of an emergency or dire situation and it is not intended to replace known clean water sources.

