Awards season is upon us yet again, but this year, one of the major ceremonies is changing things up in a big way. After the Golden Globes’ voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, was revealed to not have a single Black member in 2021, the 2022 ceremony is facing widespread boycotts, including a boycott by the network the usually airs the show, NBC. Now, it’s up in the air whether people will even be able to watch the 2022 Golden Globes, so here’s all the details about the nominations, show date, and controversy.

