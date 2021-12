Eva Longoria was having some fun in her closet, attempting a few millennial fashion trends, today. In a video posted to Instagram, Longoria can be seen trying on a pair of slouchy Frame boyfriend jeans with various shirts and different shoe styles, from sneakers to heels. She captioned the short video “Gen-Z, did I do it right?” With friends in the background, supporting her and adding their input, the “Desperate Housewives” star first puts on some white Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers before changing into a timeless, retro-inspired pair of white, black and red Air Jordan 1 high-tops. View this...

APPAREL ・ 15 DAYS AGO