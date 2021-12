In the main event of UFC 269 on Saturday night, Dustin Poirier’s second shot at undisputed lightweight gold saw the “Diamond” suffer heartbreak once more.Two years on from his submission defeat by Khabib Nurmagomedov, Poirier again tapped out to a rear naked choke with the lightweight belt on the line, beaten by champion Charles Oliveira in the third round.What’s next for the American? It’s tough to say, but we’ll make some suggestions here, as well as looking at who is next for Oliveira and new women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena.In Saturday night’s co-main event, Pena stunned Amanda Nunes –...

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO