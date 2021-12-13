WCCUSD bridges digital divide with at-home internet access for students

The author of ‘Farm Fresh Broadband’ draws on history to chart a better future for rural internet access. The familiar, interminable spinning wheel of an internet loading screen — a common annoyance for rural internet users — is an apt metaphor for the lagging deployment of decent rural broadband. Over the last two decades, billions of federal dollars have been spent to improve rural internet access, with decidedly underwhelming results: One in five rural households still lack adequate internet access. In the Western U.S., states with dispersed rural populations, such as Alaska, Montana and Wyoming, have some of the worst connectivity in the country. Internet access follows racial divides as well as rural-urban divides: Two-thirds of rural Indigenous households lack quality internet connections.

