Here's how JCOPE could force Cuomo to pay back millions

By Chris Bragg (Albany) Times Union
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, New York's ethics commission voted to revoke its staff's summer 2020 approval of then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's lucrative book project. Now, members of the Joint Commission on Public Ethics are trying to figure out how to force a resistant Cuomo to repay the $5.1 million he was ultimately paid...

