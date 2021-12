(KSWB) – The search is underway for a woman who reportedly went overboard on a cruise ship off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico, about 80 miles south of San Diego. Passengers on the Carnival Miracle were informed in the morning that the woman, who has not been publicly identified, fell from the balcony of her stateroom on the ship, according to a statement from Carnival Cruise Line. Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard and the Mexican Navy are working together in an attempt to locate the woman, Coast Guard officials said in a tweet.

