The cast is good and may have been even better with a stronger script. Annabelle Wallis is no stranger to the horror film genre, and she is pretty convincing here. I've got a riddle for you...When is a horror movie not a horror movie? When it is neither scary nor entertaining. Sadly, the answer could also be "when it is James Wan's (Saw) latest film, Malignant". The supernatural-themed film premiered in theaters and on HBO Max this Fall to both mediocre ticket sales and a mid to lukewarm reception from critics. Malignant does offer something different from the everyday, average blood, and gore horror film but it becomes convoluted and confusing part way through and never regains its composure. Nonetheless, if you are a fan of the movie, you will be happy to know it has been released on Blu-ray and DVD.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO