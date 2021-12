BOSTON (CBS) – Gas up the snow blowers and dust off the shovels, winter is about to make an appearance. Thus far, we have had very little impact from cold and snow. Sure, we have had a smattering of cold days and even some light snow accumulation here and there, but true New England-style winter has yet to rear its head. Let me be clear, there are no blockbuster snowstorms in the forecast just yet, but a definite change to a more “typical” December weather pattern is on the way. Temperatures here in New England reached the 60s in spots during Thursday and...

BOSTON, MA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO