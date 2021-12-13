ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

These are the best chip stocks to ride the auto industry's EV race, Cowen says

By Pippa Stevens, @PippaStevens13
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile electric vehicle makers like Tesla, Rivian and Lucid might grab all the headlines,...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

There's another revolution happening in autos on par with EVs. How to play it

Growing adoption of electric vehicles isn't the only thing shaking up the traditional auto industry. Vehicles of the future will be intelligent and autonomous — collecting data at every turn for safer and more efficient driving — and this nascent-but-growing market provides many opportunities for investors, according to Cowen.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Auto Industry#Ev#Rivian
insideevs.com

Auto Execs Say More Than Half Of US Car Sales Will Be EVs By 2030

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 5.03% to $926.92 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.47% to 15,180.43 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.08% to 35,897.64. Tesla Inc. closed $316.57 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

'Terrible Time' to Buy a Car as Prices Surge Due to Chip Shortage

The automotive industry continues to reel as the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage continues to cause prices to rise. Ben Preston, autos reporter for Consumer Reports, joined Cheddar to discuss the state of the car industry. "I think that right now is a terrible time to buy a new car because dealership lots are looking a bit thin," Preston said. He noted that once manufacturers had initially halted production due to the pandemic, chip companies shifted toward providing service to tech companies, leading to supply constraints as every new car built needs about 30 to 100 chips in its construction.
ECONOMY
Carscoops

Car Manufacturers Expect To Make Billions From Subscription Services

Car manufacturers are going all-in on subscription services, viewing them as an important way to increase profits. The market could prove to be so important that General Motors thinks it can generate up to $25 billion in revenue annually by 2030 purely through software and subscription services. Stellantis also expects to generate $23 billion annually from subscription services by 2030.
ECONOMY
invezz.com

Cowen’s Ramsay picks these semiconductor stocks over Nvidia

Matt Ramsay picks 5 semiconductor stocks he sees as well-positioned for 2022. His bullish call on these five stocks is based on the ongoing switch to EVs. The Cowen analyst explains why he didn't pick high flyers like Nvidia or AMD. A week after Goldman Sachs’ Katie Koch predicted an...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy