Virgin Atlantic receives $530 mln investment from shareholders

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Virgin Atlantic said on Monday it had received 400 million pounds ($530 million) of new investment from its shareholders, Virgin Group and Delta Air Lines, to bolster its balance sheet and pay down debt.

The investment is split 204 million pounds from Virgin and the rest from Delta, with the ownership structure remaining unchanged, with Virgin owning 51%. ($1 = 0.7547 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Reuters

Reuters

