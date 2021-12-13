SKIMS Drops a New Velvet Loungewear Collection

Beyoncé means business, and her mini-mes are following suit in brand-new photos promoting her latest Ivy Park collection, which debuted online Thursday (Dec. 9). As members of the BeyHive virtually lined up to shop the superstar’s latest athleisure collection, Queen Bey announced the grand reveal on her Instagram while showing her and husband Jay-Z‘s daughters Blue Ivy, 9, and Rumi, 4, how to get in formation (and matching houndstooth outfits) just like their mama. “#HALLSOFIVY | adidas.com NOW, select stores TOMORROW,” Beyoncé captioned the trio of family photos, which features Blue balancing a soccer ball on her hip and Rumi taking a business call on her pink flip phone.
