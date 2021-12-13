Keynsham 'Christmas angel' overwhelmed by generous donations

For the sixth year, the Peter and Theresa Conti Foundation is running the Salvation Army Christmas Angel program in Fountain hills. The process to be an Angel for a child is simple. An Angel tag is taken from one of the locations listed below. The tags have the child’s wish list on them, which the tag taker can then use to guide their purchases. The gifts are then returned unwrapped to the location where the tag was taken from by Dec. 15. The Conti Foundation team then collects the gifts and hands them out to families on delivery day.

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ ・ 14 DAYS AGO