Keynsham 'Christmas angel' overwhelmed by generous donations

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman referred to as a "Christmas angel" said she was overwhelmed by the generosity of donors and volunteers to help give families a better Christmas. Charlotte Churchill, 48, from Somerset, is collecting gifts from across the community and asking family, friends and colleagues to help wrap them. The...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Knitted Christmas angels hidden in Sturminster Newton

Hundreds of knitted angels are waiting to be found in a town for Christmas. The 300 tiny angels have been hidden in random places in Sturminster Newton, Dorset, by members of St Mary's Church. Each angel has a tag attached asking the finder to take it home, look after it...
WORLD
Wave 3

Salvation Army hits Angel-a-Thon goal with more than $200,000 donated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army has met and broken this year’s goal for their Angel-a-Thon program, raising money to purchase toys, clothes and other items for local children. After a night of gracious donations, the Salvation Army has raised a total of $200,269. The Salvation Army’s goal was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSLS

‘Adopt an angel’ to bring Christmas cheer to a child in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – As we make our way closer to Christmas, the Salvation Army Roanoke desperately needs your help!. At the Valley View Mall, the Salvation Army has multiple Christmas trees with tags, each representing a child. As of Monday, those trees still had more than 200 tags. To...
ROANOKE, VA
thestokesnews.com

County’s Animal Shelter gets generous donation

Max was one of the pets available for adoption at the county Animal Shelter in Germanton this week. Jason Doss owner of Doss Towing made a generous donation to the Stokes County Animal Shelter on Sizemore Road this week, and requested funds to be used for toys, food, treats, warm blankets or anything to make the animals stay at the shelter less stressful.
GERMANTON, NC
whitewaterbanner.com

Food Pantry Thanks Community for Generous Thanksgiving Donations

Editor’s Note: The following information has been provided by Pat Chaput and Barbara Quast, Co-Managers of The Whitewater Community Food Pantry. November 17th and 18th were very busy days at The Whitewater Community Food Pantry with patrons coming to pick up their Thanksgiving bag of fixings for a meal and the meat for the big day.
WHITEWATER, WI
Seneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Be a Christmas Angel

The local Christmas Angels project assists hard-working families facing unexpected difficulties. Simply Susan's, 70 S. Washington St., again is supporting the project by offering an angel tree. People may select an ornament or more, purchase the gift and return the gift to the store by Sunday. The store also has...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
Daily Review

PGC donates for residents' Christmas gifts

Patterson Garden Club donated money for Christmas gifts for residents of Patterson Healthcare Center. Patterson Healthcare Activity Director Margaret Paul, left, accepts the donation from club President Evelyn Estay.
PATTERSON, LA
Bellefontaine Examiner

Angel Tree project brings Christmas to veteran families

Area residents have a chance to spread Christmas cheer to local veteran families through an Angel Tree project offered this month at the American Legion Post 173, 120 Colton Ave. Gift items for three veteran families in need are listed on angel ornaments on the tree. “We are asking help...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Gainesville Daily Register

Littlest Angels need more help this Christmas season

Christmas is only three weeks away and an annual toy drive could use a lot more help rounding up presents for kids in need this year. “We're getting pretty close to 1,200 kids and we still have, as of (Tuesday) night, we still have about 679 kiddos that we need sponsored, said Morgan Eiler, who runs Littlest Angels, a Boys & Girls Club of Cooke County program.
COOKE COUNTY, TX
Fountain Hills Times

Donate to Angel Tree

For the sixth year, the Peter and Theresa Conti Foundation is running the Salvation Army Christmas Angel program in Fountain hills. The process to be an Angel for a child is simple. An Angel tag is taken from one of the locations listed below. The tags have the child’s wish list on them, which the tag taker can then use to guide their purchases. The gifts are then returned unwrapped to the location where the tag was taken from by Dec. 15. The Conti Foundation team then collects the gifts and hands them out to families on delivery day.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
svinews.com

Bank of Star Valley helping local Angels this Christmas

◆ Deadline for “Adopt an Angel” and “Feed The Angels” is Dec. 15. The Bank of Star Valley is helping locals in need during the Christmas season with the return of two charity programs. One will help stock the shelves of the three local food banks in the valley and the other will provide Christmas gifts for local children in need.
ALPINE, WY
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Christmas Hope Still Accepting Donations

The Christmas Hope Program is still accepting donations to help cover all the tags that were not purchased from the giving trees. You can Venmo DelCoPayItForward; mail a check to PO Box 281, Manchester, IA 52057; or drop off at Dupaco in Manchester. Rachel Wagner – Conservation Corps Seeking Young...
MANCHESTER, IA
Brookings Register

Optimists donate to Christmas, Kids and Cops

This will be the 16th year this event has been held in Brookings. The first year it was held, eight kids went shopping with officers. Last year there were 38. Not only do families get to shop with an officer, they also sit down for a meal at Subway and get a cart full of groceries. More than 500 families have been impacted by this event.
BROOKINGS, SD
Valley News

Community Outreach Ministry seeks donations of Angel Tree Christmas gifts

WILDOMAR – The 21st annual Angel Tree Christmas Party from Community Outreach Ministry in Wildomar will be held Sunday, Dec. 12, from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge No. 2591, 33700 Mission Trail. The nonprofit seeks donations of Christmas presents for children who have one or more incarcerated parents. COM’s mission is helping at-risk children to break the cycle of poverty, illiteracy, drugs, violence, delinquency, gangs and incarceration. “Giving a child hope for the future is to know they are not alone or forgotten this Christmas?” according to COM. “Will you help meet this big need in the lives of children of incarcerated parents ages 0-18 in our community? Your gifts and donations will lift these children’s spirits with joy and elevate their expectations fo.
WILDOMAR, CA

