Keynsham 'Christmas angel' overwhelmed by generous donations

WILDOMAR – The 21st annual Angel Tree Christmas Party from Community Outreach Ministry in Wildomar will be held Sunday, Dec. 12, from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge No. 2591, 33700 Mission Trail. The nonprofit seeks donations of Christmas presents for children who have one or more incarcerated parents. COM’s mission is helping at-risk children to break the cycle of poverty, illiteracy, drugs, violence, delinquency, gangs and incarceration. “Giving a child hope for the future is to know they are not alone or forgotten this Christmas?” according to COM. “Will you help meet this big need in the lives of children of incarcerated parents ages 0-18 in our community? Your gifts and donations will lift these children’s spirits with joy and elevate their expectations fo.
