Extra police presence at Richlands Middle School, Richlands School Complex due to threat

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS)– An extra police presence will be seen at Richlands Middle School and the Richlands School Complex on Monday, December 13, 2021.

According to the Richlands Police Department, they were made aware of a threat to Richlands Middle School over the weekend. During the investigation, police said students named a juvenile as a potential suspect.

The juvenile and family were questioned and police found no evidence that suggested the juvenile made any threat.

