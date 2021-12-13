ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richlands, VA

Extra police presence at Richlands Middle School, Richlands School Complex due to threat

By Aynae Simmons
 3 days ago

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS)– An extra police presence will be seen at Richlands Middle School and the Richlands School Complex on Monday, December 13, 2021.

According to the Richlands Police Department, they were made aware of a threat to Richlands Middle School over the weekend. During the investigation, police said students named a juvenile as a potential suspect.

The juvenile and family were questioned and police found no evidence that suggested the juvenile made any threat.

WVNS

Renick man dies after a tree accidentally falls on him

RENICK, WV (WVNS)– A fatal tree accident in Greenbrier County leaves one man dead. According to the West Virginia State Police, Senior Trooper Dowdy was called to the northern Greenbrier County area near Boggs Run Road on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Authorities said Andy Earl Brown, 58, of Renick, was found dead on arrival. Investigator […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Summers County Sheriff’s Department, other local organizations accepting donations for tornado victims

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The Summers County Sheriff’s Department is collecting donations for tornado victims in Mayfield, Kentucky. Sheriff Justin Faris and his deputies were talking about the devastation they saw on the news and decided to do something about it. So, they’re asking the community to donate canned food, bedding, new clothes, hygiene products, […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Three men arrested for the solicitation of a minor

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Three men were arrested on Sunday, December 12, 2021, and Monday, December 13, 2021, for traveling to meet a minor. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, police arrested and charged all three men with the solicitation of a minor. Michael Davis Bowman, 30, of Bluefield, West Virginia was reportedly arrested for […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Coal City man facing felony charge after reports of reckless driving

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS)– A Coal City man was arrested in Fayette County after deputies received reports of reckless driving on December 12, 2021. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies were alerted of a reckless driver on US Route 19 near the Glen Jean area. Once deputies made contact, they observed it swerving between two […]
COAL CITY, WV
WVNS

Burger King robbed at gunpoint in Brushfork

BRUSHFORK, WV (WVNS)– The Burger King in Brushfork was robbed at gunpoint around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, December 11. According to Chief Deputy Alan Christian of the Mercer County Sheriffs Department, employees were getting ready to close the store when an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen by an unknown suspect. No one was injured during […]
RALEIGH, NC
WVNS

Law enforcement gives tips on how to avoid “porch pirates”

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The rush to order all your holiday gifts also means the risk of porch pirates. Dave Allard, Lieutenant with the Beckley Police Department, said there are a lot of things you can do at home to prevent your gifts and packages from being stolen from your front porch. He said you […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

