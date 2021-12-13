ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Trailer: The Secrets of Dumbledore Revealed

By Matt Singer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After an almost four-year break, the Fantastic Beasts franchise (AKA the Harry Potter prequel franchise that has less to do with fantastic beasts than filling in the backstory of the Wizarding World) returns next spring with Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. The film once again stars Eddie Redmayne as magizoologist...

