ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Review – Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon

By Ricky Berg
nintendowire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShovel Knight has plenty of game appearances under his earth encrusted belt, yet it’s only now that he’s stepping out of the shadow of that original Kickstarter. Yes, the scope of Yacht Club Games’ inaugural effort grew incredibly, but we’ve finally stepped onto untrodden soil for the studio. This partnership with...

nintendowire.com

Comments / 0

Related
heypoorplayer.com

Guild of Dungeoneering: Ultimate Edition Review (PC)

Guild of Dungeoneering: Ultimate Edition Review: The Return of a Classic Deckbuilding Adventure. It’s not every day you can return to a game you love with fresh eyes. I mean, sure, you can always replay a game after putting it down, but it can be hard to find the motivation. And while many AAA games get remade at a brisk clip, it’s more of a rarity for indies. We’re lucky if indie games get one release, let alone multiple. So when one of my all-time favorite indies announced it was getting a totally remastered and polished build, I perked up. That game is called Guild of Dungeoneering: Ultimate Edition. It effectively takes all the elements I loved in the game several years ago, fine-tunes most everything, and gives fans a huge incentive to pick it up once more. Keep reading this Guild of Dungeoneering: Ultimate Edition review to see how the game shapes up some five years after I last played it.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Nintendo Download: Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon

As I’ve been hinting at these past few weeks, we’re entering the slow zone. The eShop is hosting Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, which is one of its last marquee games for the year, arriving on December 13. We’re also getting Life is Strange: True Colors, as well as Loop Hero and Wytchwood.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puzzle Game#Precious Gems
My Nintendo News

Yacht Club Games reveals how Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon came about

Celia Schilling, Head of Marketing at Yacht Club Games, has explained in a recent interview about how the recently released Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon came to be. The team teamed up with solo indie developer Vine, who were in the process of creating a puzzle game and had shared screenshots on social media before Pocket Dungeon’s release. Yacht Club games saw the appeal in the upcoming game and decided it would be the perfect fit for the team and so it became Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Dungeon Encounters Review

Ever since directing Final Fantasy IX and taking over for Final Fantasy XII, not much has been seen of Hiroyuki Ito in the last decade or so. Know for his seminal gameplay design concepts and conceiving long-lived battle mechanics such as Active-Time-Battle (ATB) all the way back in 1991 for Final Fantasy IV, it's easy to declare Ito as simply one of the most influential game designers of the genre.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax takes the fight to Switch on March 17th

Arc System Works and Atlus are both having a great year as far as releases go, with titles like Guilty Gear -Strive- and Shin Megami Tensei V making their mark across consoles. What better way to ring in that success than stepping back into the ring with the both of them? That’s right, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is getting another round, with a release now planned for Nintendo Switch as well as PlayStation 4 and Steam!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Shantae & Shovel Knight Nendoroids announced, Sans & Papyrus prototypes, more

It’s that time of year again when we get to smile at all the cool new figures coming out, like these new Shantae and Shovel Knight Nendoroids. Unfortunately, the smiles only last until we see the lack of money in our wallets to afford them all. For now, collectors can smile at all of the new Nendoroids that the Good Smile Company revealed during Smile Fest Vol. 2, which took place over the weekend.
NINTENDO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
goombastomp.com

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon’s Crossover Characters Explained

The time to grab a shovel and get puzzle-solving has finally arrived — but this time around do not expect to encounter any big industry faces on your adventure. Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon sadly does not include any intellectual property crossovers with characters not owned by Yacht Club Games. However, there are still two guest characters stashed away in the franchise’s latest title that have important ties to the famous indie adventurer. Puzzle Knight’s original protagonist Tipp and Shovel Knight: Dig’s new character Scrap Knight both stand in as Pocket Dungeon‘s current crossover-related content.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon How To Earn Gems Fast Guide

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon is now out and in players hands. Early on you'll find that there's an important balance between how many gems you bring back to the camp, and how much you'll spend on Relics during your run. In this Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon How To Earn Gems Fast Guide we'll go over what you might be spending gems on, and how to earn them quickly.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Cloud version of indie RPG Edge of Eternity Switch-bound in February 2022

Developed by a small indie team in France and updated regularly since its initial PC release in 2019, the RPG Edge of Eternity is finally heading to consoles. While the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions will run natively, the Switch port will instead use the cloud-based service Ubitus.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Analogue Pocket Review: The Best Way To Play Game Boy Games

Given the high-quality displays on modern handheld game systems and phones we stare at constantly, it can be hard to go back to using outdated tech. That can be a real shame if you have nostalgia for games that are only available--at least in their original forms--on old hardware. The Analogue Pocket offers a blanket remedy for the entire history of the Game Boy, a family of systems that featured some of the best games ever made. This Game Boy-like handheld makes each generation of Game Boy games--original, Color, and Advance--far easier on the eyes than they would be on their lovely but technologically prehistoric home devices. The Analogue Pocket is the best way to play authentic Game Boy carts, and it has more clever tricks up its sleeve that make it a handheld gamer's dream device.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

GoodSmile spotlights figures from Shovel Knight, Hades, Undertale, more

The merch manufacturers over at GoodSmile have once again bombarded us with news regarding upcoming video game figures, making wallets cry out in horror across the globe. Let’s take a look, shall we?. Let’s start with the announcements, as there are quite a few, ranging from Skullgirls to Doom...
COMICS
nintendowire.com

Three new Monster Hunter Rise amiibo announced

This just in! Three brand-new Monster Hunter Rise amiibo have been announced. They’ll be released alongside the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak DLC! Not only are we getting some amazing armored versions of Palamute and Palico, but we’re also receiving a new amiibo based on the massive monster Malzeno.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Emotional RPG Omori heading to the Nintendo Switch in Spring 2022

The critically acclaimed RPG Omori is heading to the Nintendo Switch, as announced as the closer of today’s Indie World Showcase. Inspired by a variety of iconic RPGs, Omori sets itself apart by being a deeply personal tale about a hikikomori (shut-in) boy dealing with mental health struggles. Needless to say, it’s a heavy game.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Nintendo Switch ‘Year in Review’ details your 2021 play stats

Nintendo’s annual “Year in Review” site is live for Switch owners, recounting players’ most-played games of 2021. By heading to the page and logging in with your Nintendo Account, you can see stats like how many games you played in 2021 compared to 2020, how many hours you spent playing, what your top three most-played games were, your busiest gaming months, whether you played in docked or undocked mode more, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot demo now available to download

If you’ve been curious about exploring the story of Dragon Ball Z in an all-new way then you might want to swing around the Nintendo Switch eShop as Bandai Namco has made a demo available for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Focusing on more than just the combat, with an...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Banjo-Kazooie rolling onto Nintendo Switch Online in January 2022

Today, December 10th, marks the arrival of the first new Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack Nintendo 64 arrival – Paper Mario. We didn’t have to wait long to see what was next on the docket, however, as Nintendo of Japan has confirmed that Banjo-Kazooie is next in line.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Dungeon Avenger

Sign In to follow. Follow Dungeon Avenger, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy