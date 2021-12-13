ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t buy your child scratch-off tickets for Christmas

By Steven Ruffing
 3 days ago

Hey parents, you might want to hold off buying those scratch off tickets for the kids this Christmas. It’s a pretty common gift but it’s also illegal for anyone under 18 to gamble.

A new popular gift this year is sports betting gift cards. It’s become a wildly popular way to gamble in the last year.

They may seem harmless but officials say early exposure to gambling means a higher risk to addiction down the road.

1-800 Gambler spokesperson, Sheila Moran says the biggest risk is getting a “big win” at a young age.

You might buy a pretty little scratch off ticket that has a Christmas or cartoon theme for your kid or nephew or niece to scratch off and maybe they have a big win. What that does is tells them this is a good way to make money. We know from talking to kids in the classroom and know it’s an issue kids thinking it’s a smart way to make money. We know that it is not.

Sheila Moran | Director of Communications, 1-800-GAMBLER

Moran also says gambling related toys don’t send a great message to kids. She says you can walk down the aisle of any toy store and see poker sets or even toy slot machines.

Comments / 31

M72
2d ago

Um like anyone is gonna know they bought them for there kids cuz am sure they aren’t gonna let the kid try to claim the money duh

Reply
13
Fletch160
2d ago

Scratch-offs are bad but encouraging them to pretend to be a different gender is ok? 🙄

Reply(6)
31
eh no thanks
2d ago

I'll buy them anything I want, including lottery tickets & cash them in, for them. Problem solved.

Reply(1)
21
