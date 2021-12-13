ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Eva Longoria has big celebrations on Christmas Eve

By Celebretainment
Griffin Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEva Longoria doesn't "really do" Christmas morning. The 46-year-old actress - who has three-year-old son Santiago with husband José Bastón - sticks to her family's traditions of celebrating on Christmas Eve rather than waiting to exchange gifts late into the day on 25 December every year. She...

www.griffindailynews.com

bizjournals

Eva Longoria to host series for CNN+

Actress Eva Longoria is set to travel through Mexico in a series for the new streaming service, CNN+. Much like CNN's "Searching for Italy" with host Stanley Tucci, Longoria will explore Mexican food and its connections to culinary movements across the world. “Eva’s passion for Mexico and its culture and...
TV SERIES
UPI News

Eva Longoria to host 'Searching for Mexico' food, travel series

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Eva Longoria will host a new food and travel series for CNN+. The streaming service said Wednesday that Longoria, 46, will star in Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico. Searching for Mexico hails from RAW, the same film and television company that produced Stanley Tucci: Searching for...
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Eva Longoria
energy941.com

Ed Sheeran has revealed his Annual Christmas Eve Tradition and Favorite Holiday Song

Ed Sheeran recently revealed what his annual Christmas Eve tradition is and his favorite holiday song to listen to. He said, “We get our van and we go to one pub and then the next pub in a van. We have one pint and it gets worse and worse and worse. And you go, ‘On the twelfth pub of Christmas…’ We’re slowing down [though]. I mean, 12 pints is a lot.”
MUSIC
lascruces.com

Christmas Eve on the Plaza

The Town of Mesilla will once again host its annual Christmas Eve on the Plaza, Friday, December 24, 2021, from 5 –7 p.m. Thousands of luminarias will line the streets of Mesilla, while on the Plaza, carolers will sing, vigils will be held and hot chocolate and cookies provided by Andele’s Restaurant will be consumed. An enduring tradition that brings people from miles around to celebrate the season with simple, no-frills joy and good will.
MESILLA, NM
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Jennifer Aniston warned: ‘Stay away from him’

She recently said “it’s time” for her to get back out there and start dating – almost four years since her second marriage ended. But Jennifer Aniston’s friends are worried that she’s about to go looking for love in all the wrong places, following reports that she’s getting friendly again with her ex, musician John Mayer.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Split: Model & Actor Reportedly Break Up After Over 1 Year Of Dating

The pair have reportedly called it a day, a little more than a year after first sparking romance rumors back in September 2020. After a year of dating, Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi have supposedly decided to break up, a source told Page Six. While Kaia may have hinted that the two broke up by taking photos of herself with Jacob off of her Instagram, the source said that the split was “amicable.” The 24-year-old Kissing Booth actor doesn’t appear to have any photos of the 20-year-old model on his Instagram either.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Alyssa Scott Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Her and Nick Cannon's Late Son Zen: 'Love You for Eternity'

Alyssa Scott is mourning the death of her and Nick Cannon's 5-month-old son, Zen, who died of a brain tumor. On Wednesday, Scott shared an emotional tribute on Instagram to Zen and the times she shared with him before his death on Sunday. The post — a video montage — is paired with Jhené Aiko's song "Promises," and a heartfelt message from Scott was written in the caption.
CELEBRITIES

