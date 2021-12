Primary school students in Hong Kong were left in tears after they were made to watch graphic videos of the Nanking massacre, sparking concerns from parents. But officials of the city-state have distanced themselves from the footage and said that the administration has left such matters to the education sector. Confirming that the video was included in the curriculum, Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam said: “While learning history is of paramount importance, how to learn is something that we will defer to the education sector, because we have very well-trained teachers, we have well-run schools.”China on Monday marked the...

CHINA ・ 2 DAYS AGO