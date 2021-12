What did we learn about the Washington Football Team in their loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14?. The Washington Football Team suffered a pretty painful loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14. Not only did it extend the division lead for the Cowboys, but it pushed Washington out of their wildcard spot. And the 27-20 loss came with plenty of extra heartache as Washington managed an impressive 2nd half comeback just to fall short at the last minute.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO