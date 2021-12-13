ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eva Longoria has big celebrations on Christmas Eve

By Celebretainment
Ashley County Ledger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEva Longoria doesn't "really do" Christmas morning. The 46-year-old actress - who has three-year-old son Santiago with husband José Bastón - sticks to her family's traditions of celebrating on Christmas Eve rather than waiting to exchange gifts late into the day on 25 December every year. She...

Footwear News

Eva Longoria Cozies Up In Cream Sweatsuit & Sleek White Sneakers in Dubai

Eva Longoria is all smiles in her new Instagram photo. The 46-year-old actress and producer shared a beautiful picture of herself and friends, Huda and Mona Kattan on Tuesday. Longoria captioned the shot, “When in Dubai….you must meet up with the girls!! @hudabeauty @monakattan”  View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) The “Desperate Housewives” alum kept it cozy and cute for a girl’s day out in Dubai. Longoria sported an off-white sweatsuit. Her look included a long-sleeve pullover crewneck and mid-rise joggers that were complete with angle front pockets and elastic cuffs on the end. Opting for minimal...
Eva Longoria
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Asks If She Nailed Millennial Trends in Boyfriend Jeans With Sneakers & Neon Heels

Eva Longoria was having some fun in her closet, attempting a few millennial fashion trends, today. In a video posted to Instagram, Longoria can be seen trying on a pair of slouchy Frame boyfriend jeans with various shirts and different shoe styles, from sneakers to heels. She captioned the short video “Gen-Z, did I do it right?” With friends in the background, supporting her and adding their input, the “Desperate Housewives” star first puts on some white Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers before changing into a timeless, retro-inspired pair of white, black and red Air Jordan 1 high-tops. View this...
energy941.com

Ed Sheeran has revealed his Annual Christmas Eve Tradition and Favorite Holiday Song

Ed Sheeran recently revealed what his annual Christmas Eve tradition is and his favorite holiday song to listen to. He said, “We get our van and we go to one pub and then the next pub in a van. We have one pint and it gets worse and worse and worse. And you go, ‘On the twelfth pub of Christmas…’ We’re slowing down [though]. I mean, 12 pints is a lot.”
MIX 94.9

Celebrate the Paramount’s 100th Birthday on Christmas Eve Day

ST. CLOUD -- The Paramount Theatre in downtown St. Cloud has one more event planned to celebrate its 100th anniversary. Because the theatre opened on Christmas Eve, we decided we couldn't let that day go by without marking it. So, we're having a birthday party. The 100th birthday of the Paramount Theatre. Between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 24th we're inviting people to come in for free cake, coffee and punch and a little bit of music.
severnaparkvoice.com

Christmas Eve Puddle Jumping

My title sounds fun, huh? Under non-holiday circumstances, my 3-year-old daughter, Charlotte, and I have a blast jumping in puddles. It started as a fun activity when the pandemic began. When there was nowhere to go, and we desperately needed to get out of our house during a rainy day.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
heatworld

Jennifer Aniston warned: ‘Stay away from him’

She recently said “it’s time” for her to get back out there and start dating – almost four years since her second marriage ended. But Jennifer Aniston’s friends are worried that she’s about to go looking for love in all the wrong places, following reports that she’s getting friendly again with her ex, musician John Mayer.
People

Alyssa Scott Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Her and Nick Cannon's Late Son Zen: 'Love You for Eternity'

Alyssa Scott is mourning the death of her and Nick Cannon's 5-month-old son, Zen, who died of a brain tumor. On Wednesday, Scott shared an emotional tribute on Instagram to Zen and the times she shared with him before his death on Sunday. The post — a video montage — is paired with Jhené Aiko's song "Promises," and a heartfelt message from Scott was written in the caption.
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
