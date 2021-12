Customer experience (CX) factors such as speed, convenience, helpful employees, and friendly service top the consumer’s list of must-haves (1), and nine out of ten customers now say they prefer communicating with businesses via text.(2) As businesses consider market options for digital messaging, the need for an affordable, ‘out-of-box’ business messaging solution has become more and more apparent. AuxCHAT is solving this problem with its highly functional, plugin-ready text automation for businesses that not only does the job well, but it doesn’t break the bank.

