Life arose on hydrogen energy

By Heinrich-Heine University Duesseldorf
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow did the first chemical reactions get started at the origin of life and what was their source of energy? Researchers at the Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf (HHU) have reconstructed the metabolism of the last universal common ancestor, LUCA. They found that almost all chemical steps used by primordial life to...

Phys.org

New research explains Earth's peculiar chemical composition

Earth's surface environment hosts large reservoirs of hydrogen (H, mainly in the form of water, H2O), nitrogen (in atmospheric N2) and carbon (mainly in carbonate rocks). H, N and C are sometimes called "volatile" elements, or simply "volatiles," by geoscientists because many of the simple compounds they form are gases at standard temperature and pressure. However, the distribution of these volatiles on Earth is skewed relative to their abundance in the materials Earth is thought to have formed. These volatile elements are major components of the atmosphere and oceans and key elements for life; thus, understanding the origin of Earth's volatile composition is crucial for understanding how Earth developed a habitable environment. A new study led by Haruka Sakuraba of Tokyo Institute of Technology and Hiroyuki Kurokawa of the Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) at Tokyo Institute of Technology shows how dramatic events during Earth's formation process itself can account for these observations.
Good News Network

Finally, a Fusion Reaction Has Generated More Energy Than Absorbed By The Fuel

Researchers at a lab owned by the U.S. government have passed a crucial milestone on the way to their ultimate goal of achieving self-sustaining nuclear fusion. On Aug. 8, 2021, an experiment at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) made a significant step toward ignition, achieving a yield of more than 1.3 megajoules. Researchers said this advancement puts them at the threshold of fusion ignition, which is defined as a sustainable and never-ending powerful energy source.
techeblog.com

Hacksmith Industries Builds a Real-Life Halo Energy Sword

In the Halo universe, the Energy Sword is essentially a weapon that consists of a curved hilt that houses an energy storage module and a device for projecting the plasma, which forms the blade. Recreating this in real-life is not the easiest of tasks, but the team at Hacksmith Industries was up for the challenge. To start, they had to find the right nozzles and hoses to create the blade. Read more to see the entire build from start to finish and a bonus.
CleanTechnica

Shrinking Hydrogen Demand & Hydrogen Decarbonization Will Have Major Climate Benefits

The hype related to a hydrogen economy continues, relatively unabated. The fossil fuel industry, the natural gas utilities, Hyundai, and Toyota continue to push the illusion that hydrogen will be a source of heating, transportation fuel, and energy in general, despite the basics of physics and economics. They are, of course, going to be proven wrong unless their heavy thumbs on the scales of policy force us down that expensive dead end.
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: 8 GW green hydrogen project announced in Chile

French renewable energy developer Total Eren has announced research plans for the development of a large-scale green hydrogen Project called “H2 Magallanes” totaling up to 10 GW of installed wind capacity. It is expected to be located near the borough of San Gregorio, in the Magallanes region, Southern Chile. “The H2 Magallanes installed capacity coupled with up to 8 GW of electrolysis capacity, a desalination plant, an ammonia (NH3) plant, and port facilities to transport the green ammonia to national and international markets. The objective is to conduct studies in order to launch the project in 2025, aiming to produce hydrogen by 2027,” Total Eren wrote on Thursday. Chile wants to reach 25 GW of electrolysis capacity by 2030.
nyrej.com

Aircuity: Life sciences clients reduce energy and carbon by optimizing ventilation

New York, NY Aircuity, a leader in creating healthy and sustainable buildings, released new data showing that its clients in the life sciences industry are achieving record-setting levels of energy savings and environmental quality in their critical laboratory spaces and across their portfolios. According to our analysis, more than 50 life sciences organizations are using Aircuity’s platform to save 158,353,872 pounds of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually, while simultaneously saving more than one billion (1B) in MBTUs. This does not include the vast success in higher education, healthcare and medical research that is reported separately.
Tree Hugger

Hydrogen Science Coalition Cuts Through the 'Hydrogen Hype'

Hydrogen plays many important roles in our lives. The biggest use is for fertilizer, but it is also used in petroleum refining, glassmaking, electronics manufacturing, and making methanol. We need a lot of it: production in 2018 was 60 million metric tons. Over 70% of hydrogen is classified as "grey" and made from natural gas, while 27% of it is made from coal and is classified as "brown." According to the International Energy Agency, all hydrogen production releases about 830 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year—9.3 kilograms of CO2 for every kilogram of hydrogen.
The Independent

Nasa probe becomes first spacecraft in history to ‘touch’ the Sun

In a historic first, Nasa’s Parker Solar Probe has finally “touched” the Sun by flying through the star’s extremely hot upper atmosphere of about two million degrees Fahrenheit – a feat once thought to be impossible.The probe sampled particles and magnetic fields as it flew through the Sun’s upper atmosphere – the corona – using a key onboard instrument known as the Solar Probe Cup, an advance that would help scientists unravel critical information about the Sun’s influence on the solar system. The solar corona is the outermost layer of the Sun’s atmosphere where strong magnetic fields bind plasma...
TheConversationCanada

A new approach finds materials that can turn waste heat into electricity

The need to transition to clean energy is apparent, urgent and inescapable. We must limit Earth’s rising temperature to within 1.5 C to avoid the worst effects of climate change — an especially daunting challenge in the face of the steadily increasing global demand for energy. Part of the answer is using energy more efficiently. More than 72 per cent of all energy produced worldwide is lost in the form of heat. For example, the engine in a car uses only about 30 per cent of the gasoline it burns to move the car. The remainder is dissipated as heat. Recovering even...
KXII.com

Australian energy company bringing “green hydrogen” plant to Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore is embracing the future by welcoming a renewable energy producer from Australia. The city decided to sell land in Westport Industrial Park to an Australian energy company called Woodside. The land on Key Drive is the future home of H20K, a green hydrogen production facility,...
Phys.org

Humans reached remote North Atlantic islands centuries earlier than thought

New evidence from the bottom of a lake in the remote North Atlantic Faroe Islands indicates that an unknown band of humans settled there around 500 AD—some 350 years before the Vikings, who up until recently have been thought to have been the first human inhabitants. The settlers may have been Celts who crossed rough, unexplored seas from what are now Scotland or Ireland. The findings appear today in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.
Phys.org

Research group isolates reaction step that describes energetics of catalysis on materials

New research published in Nature Materials from Associate Professor Tanja Cuk and colleagues sheds light on a fundamental chemical reaction—the breaking apart of water to produce a molecular fuel such as hydrogen. Cuk is faculty in the University of Colorado Boulder Department of Chemistry and the Materials Science and Engineering Program (MSE) and is a Fellow in the Renewable and Sustainable Energy Institute (RASEI).
Phys.org

'Crazy' light emitters: Physicists see an unusual quantum phenomenon

A highly unusual movement of light emitting particles in atomically-thin semiconductors was experimentally confirmed by scientists from the Würzburg–Dresden Cluster of Excellence ct.qmat–Complexity and Topology in Quantum Matter. Electronic quasiparticles, known as excitons, seemed to move in opposite directions at the same time. Professor Alexey Chernikov–newly appointed physicist at the Technische Universität Dresden–and his team were able to reveal the consequences of this quantum phenomenon by monitoring light emission from mobile excitons using ultrafast microscopy at extremely low temperatures. These findings move the topic of quantum transport of excitonic many-body states into the focus of modern research. The results of this work have been published in the Physical Review Letters journal.
Phys.org

Lethal pulsing inside pyroclastic surges

Pyroclastic surges are lethal hazards from volcanoes that exhibit enormous destructiveness through large dynamic pressures of 100–102 kilopascal inside flows that are capable of obliterating reinforced buildings. These hot, fast and turbulent gas-and-ash clouds create far greater devastation to life and infrastructure than can currently be explained scientifically. But why are they so destructive? Until now, the hostile conditions inside pyroclastic surges have precluded measurements of their inner workings and therefore their hazards remain poorly mitigated globally.
