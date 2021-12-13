A missing genetic switch at the origin of embryonic malformations

Mendelian genetics poses practical limitations on the number of mutant genes that can be investigated simultaneously for their roles in embryonic development in the mouse. While CRISPR-based gene editing of multiple genes at once offers an attractive alternative strategy, subsequent breeding or establishment of permanent mouse lines will rapidly segregate the different mutant loci again. Direct phenotypic analysis of genomic edits in an embryonic lethal gene in F0 generation mice, or F0 mouse embryos, circumvents the need for breeding or establishment of mutant mouse lines. In the course of genotyping a large cohort of F0 CRISPants, where the embryonic lethal gene T/brachyury was targeted, we noted the presence of multiple CRISPR-induced modifications in individual embryos. Using long-read single-molecule Nanopore sequencing, we identified a wide variety of deletions, ranging up to 3Â kb, that would not have been detected or scored as wildtype with commonly used genotyping methods that rely on subcloning and short-read or Sanger sequencing. Long-read sequencing results were crucial for accurate genotype"“phenotype correlation in our F0 CRISPants. We thus demonstrate feasibility of screening manipulated F0 embryos for mid-gestation phenotypic consequences of CRISPR-induced mutations without requiring derivation of permanent mouse lines.

SCIENCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO