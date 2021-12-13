ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A missing genetic switch at the origin of embryonic malformations

By University of Geneva
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbryonic development follows delicate stages: For everything to go well, many genes must coordinate their activity according to a very meticulous scheme and tempo. This precision mechanism sometimes fails, leading to more or less disabling malformations. By studying the Pitx1 gene, one of the genes involved in the construction of the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
