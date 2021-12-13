ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid, OH

13-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting in Euclid, police say

By Adam Ferrise, cleveland.com
 3 days ago
EUCLID, Ohio — A 13-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday in Euclid, police said. The Cuyahoga County Medical...

Gwendolyn Johnson
3d ago

I can't fathom how the Mom feels she's lost 3 sons almost back to back. We just didn't bury our classmates this way back in the day. Senseless

