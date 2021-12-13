13-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting in Euclid, police say
EUCLID, Ohio — A 13-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday in Euclid, police said. The Cuyahoga County Medical...www.cleveland.com
I can't fathom how the Mom feels she's lost 3 sons almost back to back. We just didn't bury our classmates this way back in the day. Senseless
