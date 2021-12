On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Bensalem Police responded to the ShopRite store on Bristol Road for the report of an attempted purse snatch. The victim stated that she had her purse in her cart and turned away for a brief moment, when a male grabbed her purse and started walking away. The victim was able to take a hold of her purse and pull it from his grasp.

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO