New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley missed the majority of the 2020 season because of a torn ACL and was sidelined for multiple games this fall with an ankle injury. The second overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft largely has failed to play at an elite level during the current campaign while healthy, and more than a few fans have suggested Big Blue should look to trade him during the offseason before he begins to play on the fifth-year option attached to his rookie contract.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO