Muleshoe VFD investigating cause of church fire, no injuries reported
MULESHOE, Texas– The Muleshoe Volunteer Fire Department was investigating a church fire that occurred about 8:00 a.m. Sunday.
According to the fire department, fire crews responded to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church , 805 East Hickory Avenue, for a report of a structure fire.
Officials said the fire was contained quickly, and no injuries were reported.
