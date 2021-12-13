ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muleshoe, TX

Muleshoe VFD investigating cause of church fire, no injuries reported

By Erica Pauda
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32hq7f_0dLUHGc000

MULESHOE, Texas– The Muleshoe Volunteer Fire Department was investigating a church fire that occurred about 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

According to the fire department, fire crews responded to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church , 805 East Hickory Avenue, for a report of a structure fire.

Officials said the fire was contained quickly, and no injuries were reported.

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

