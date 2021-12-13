Muleshoe VFD investigating cause of church fire, no injuries reported

MULESHOE, Texas– The Muleshoe Volunteer Fire Department was investigating a church fire that occurred about 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

According to the fire department, fire crews responded to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church , 805 East Hickory Avenue, for a report of a structure fire.

Officials said the fire was contained quickly, and no injuries were reported.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.