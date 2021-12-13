What happened at the tornado-destroyed candle plant?

Extremely powerful winds swept across a large part of the U.S. on Dec. 15, 2021, hitting several states with hurricane-force gusts. Record temperatures helped generate tornadoes in Iowa, winds spread grass fires and dust clouds in Kansas, and wind damage was reported from northern New Mexico and Colorado into the Midwest. The National Weather Service described it as a “historical weather day” with a “never-before-seen storm outlook.” We asked atmospheric scientist William Gallus, whose office at Iowa State University was at the heart of the storms, to explain what caused the extreme weather and why it was so unusual. What happened in...

