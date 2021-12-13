ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What happened at the tornado-destroyed candle plant?

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

Why its workers kept making candles Friday night as a tornado bore down on the region remains unclear as rescuers continue scouring the factory wreckage for signs of life.

Related
beardstownnewspapers.com

Tornado destroys historic Allendale Home

By Jason Brockschmidt Although Cass County was spared the tragedy of injuries and casualties that beset other parts of the state and region, the massive storm on Friday, December 10 did leave significant damage in its path. The Historic Allendale House, located approximately three miles northeast of Virginia, was severely damaged by a tornado and is most likely a complete loss. Although the…
CASS COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield court square destroyed by tornado

MAYFIELD, KY — People and businesses on Mayfield’s court square are cleaning up after brutal storms Friday. People there say they knew the decades-old buildings would not last forever, but they didn’t want to see some of them go like this. The courthouse, jail, post office, churches, businesses and the Hall Hotel all took the brunt of the blow.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Tornado destroys local fire station

MAYFIELD, KY — They're the people you call when you have an emergency. Now, the Mayfield-Graves County Fire and Rescue Squad is needing some help of its own. Chief David Warner says the main hub was destroyed in Friday's tornado, along with most of their equipment and three tanker trucks.
MAYFIELD, KY
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
The Conversation U.S.

The jet stream took a sharp turn, and the US got unprecedented tornado weather in December – here's what happened

Extremely powerful winds swept across a large part of the U.S. on Dec. 15, 2021, hitting several states with hurricane-force gusts. Record temperatures helped generate tornadoes in Iowa, winds spread grass fires and dust clouds in Kansas, and wind damage was reported from northern New Mexico and Colorado into the Midwest. The National Weather Service described it as a “historical weather day” with a “never-before-seen storm outlook.” We asked atmospheric scientist William Gallus, whose office at Iowa State University was at the heart of the storms, to explain what caused the extreme weather and why it was so unusual. What happened in...
ENVIRONMENT
KHON2

Showers increasing for the islands Wednesday, some could be heavy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A band of showery clouds is currently moving across portions of the state. Oahu and Maui County have been receiving the brunt of the showers, with the greatest concentration over windward and mauka areas. The trade winds are sufficiently strong thanks to surface high pressure to our north, to blow some passing […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

More than 2550 remain without power in Puna

Puna, Hawai’i (KHON2) — On Thursday, Hawaiian Electric (HE) gave an update on Twitter and said power was restored to some customers, however, 2592 remain without power in the Upper Puna area on Hawai’i Island, until crews complete repairs. The estimated restore time is 12 p.m. on Dec. 16. The areas affected by the power […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

EXPLAINER: What’s causing smoke, haze in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — Smoke was reported across Green Country Thursday morning. But where did it come from?. The poor air quality was caused by fires in Kansas. Erin Hatfield is the Director of Communications for the Department of Environmental Quality. Hatfield says an advisory has been released for those sensitive to poor air quality.
TULSA, OK
Outsider.com

Five Children Dead After Strong Wind Gust Blows Aways Bouncy Castle

Massive wind gusts have been the topic of the week. That said, the weather phenomenon resulted in dozens of deaths across the American Midwest on Wednesday. Now, on the other side of the globe, five children tragically died when a single strong gust of wind blew their bouncy castle airborne and dropped them from about 33 feet above the ground.
ACCIDENTS
KHON2

KHON2

