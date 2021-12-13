ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keanu Reeves reveals why he turned down 'Speed 2'

By Marianne Garvey
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
(CNN) — Keanu Reeves has revealed why he turned down the 1997 movie "Speed 2: Cruise Control." Reeves starred with Sandra Bullock in the 1994 film "Speed," about a bus that will explode if it drops below 50 miles per hour. The actor appeared on "The Graham Norton...

