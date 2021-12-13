ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Belfast’ and ‘Power of the Dog’ lead Golden Globe film nominations

By Jill Serjeant, Lisa Richwine, Reuters
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Movie dramas “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” led nominations on Monday for the annual Golden Globe awards on Monday in a year clouded by controversy and a scaled-down ceremony. “Belfast”...

