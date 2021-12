In what may be the largest deal ever inked for a single musician’s body of work, Bruce Springsteen has reportedly sold his publishing catalog to Sony for $500 million. According to Billboard, The Boss has sold his masters to Sony Music — parent company of Columbia Records, where Springsteen has released his music since his debut “Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.” in 1973 — and his publishing to Sony Music Publishing.

MUSIC ・ 7 HOURS AGO