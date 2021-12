Cheese, cheese, what's not to love about glorious cheese? Everything seems better with a bit of cheese piled on top, and iconic dishes, such as mac and cheese, the double cheeseburger, and deep-dish pizza, are all incomplete without this delectable dairy product. Yet nothing can ruin a perfect meal quicker than adding a fistful of rancid cheese to your dish. It is not always so easy to tell if your cheese has spoiled because looks can often be deceiving. That is why the sense of smell plays such a crucial role when it comes to determining if cheese is fresh.

